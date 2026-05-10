ISLAMABAD: Representatives of the Corporate Dairy Farmers Association called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and briefed him on the progress, investment potential, and future expansion plans of Pakistan’s dairy and livestock sector, while appreciating the government’s continued engagement with the formal dairy industry.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the transformation taking place in Pakistan’s corporate dairy sector through modern breeding, artificial insemination, scientific herd management, and advanced milk handling systems.

The participants informed the Minister that commercial dairy farms are now producing high-quality milk under international standards, enabling the production and export of value-added dairy products, including cheese and processed dairy items.

The delegation noted that the formal dairy sector has contributed significantly towards import substitution, employment generation, and the development of veterinary and technical expertise in Pakistan.

They also highlighted the introduction of modern equipment, imported genetics, and international best practices from countries including Australia, the United States, Canada, and Europe, which have improved productivity and quality standards across the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan emphasized that Pakistan’s dairy and livestock sectors possess immense untapped potential and require long-term financing models and investment-friendly policies to achieve large-scale growth.

The Minister observed that affordable financing and easier access to capital were essential for enabling businesses to expand operations, adopt modern technology, and improve export competitiveness.

He stated that with better financing mechanisms, Pakistan’s dairy sector could significantly increase productivity, value addition, and exports.

Jam Kamal Khan further remarked that the major challenge facing businesses was often related to implementation and enforcement rather than policy formulation itself.

He noted that the government was committed to improving coordination, facilitation, and implementation mechanisms to strengthen formal economic activity and create a more conducive business environment.

He emphasized that enhanced collaboration between the government and private sector would help unlock further opportunities for exports, food security, and sustainable agricultural growth.

The Minister also appreciated the role of corporate dairy farms in introducing scientific farming practices, veterinary services, and modern livestock management systems in Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed opportunities for diversification into camel milk farming and other livestock-related industries.

Jam Kamal Khan noted that several regions of Pakistan are naturally suitable for camel farming and modern dairy projects, and stressed the importance of exploring new avenues for investment and export-oriented growth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Minister invited the association to submit detailed proposals and recommendations regarding taxation, financing, exports, vaccines, and sectoral development so that the matters could be reviewed in consultation with relevant ministries and stakeholders during upcoming policy and budget discussions.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s dairy and livestock sectors through policy facilitation, investment promotion, value addition, and measures aimed at enhancing exports and sustainable economic growth.