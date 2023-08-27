Jamaat-e-Islami decides to hold strike against power tariff hike

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday decided to hold a countrywide strike on September 2 against increase in electricity prices amid mounting public outcry, ARY News reported.

According to details, the decision was taken during a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) meeting chaired by party chief Sirajul Haque in Mansoorah, Lahore.

In a statement, JI spokesperson Qaiser Shareef said that committees have been constituted for a countrywide strike on September 2 against increase in electricity prices.

The spokesperson said that Sirajul Haque will hold meetings trade bodies tomorrow, adding that people from every aspect of life will participate in the countrywide strike. He also lauded the support from industrialists and traders for holding strike.

Qaiser Shareef further said that peaceful protest against inflation will continue for the next five days.

Countrywide protests

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

In Karachi, the people protested against exorbitant bills sent by K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier. People complained that the bills they are being served are more than their salaries.

In Peshawar, a large number of people took to the streets۔ Citizens say they will no longer sit silent against this ‘injustice’۔ Traders from Ganj Bazaar and Lahore Square also set fire to power bills to record their protest۔

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, protesters gathered at Committee Chowk and burned bills while demanding that the government abolish imposed taxes on electricity.

In Gujranwala, protesters surrounded the Gujranwala Electric Power Company office in protest against expensive electricity.

Protests were also held in other cities, including Narowal, Attock, Sargodha, and Haripur, against high power bills.