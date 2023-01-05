Jamaat-e-Islami ends sit-in after getting LG polls’ assurance

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) concluded its sit-in in Karachi after getting assurance from the Sindh government regarding the timely organisation of local government (LG) polls as per schedule, ARY News on Thursday.

The dialogues between the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the Sindh government remained successful.

Sindh minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed the LG polls due to rains. He admitted that some people want to further delay the LG polls.

Shah assured JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman that LG polls will be held on January 15.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that they stopped their advancement to the Chief Minister (CM) House due to the presence of the New Zealand team in Karachi.

He asked the provincial authorities to take back the letter to the ECP for postponing the LG polls.

The JI Karachi chief said that Karachi will enter a new phase and the political party will initiate a mass campaign before the LG polls scheduled for January 15. He said that JI will make a big announcement on January 8 to highlight its manifesto ahead of the LG elections.

