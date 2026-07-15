Jamaican reggae artiste Fantan Mojah passes away at age 49

Jamaican reggae singer Fantan Mojah passed away at age 49, just weeks before his 50th birthday.

The Rastafarian entertainer died on Tuesday evening at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in Kingston after suffering complications related to his heart.

According to a statement by an insider, the singer told Observer Online that Fantan Mojah’s health had deteriorated rapidly in the days leading up to his death.

Born on August 5, 1976, in White Hill, St Elizabeth, Fantan Mojah became known for his conscious reggae music, spiritual lyrics, and strong connection to the Rastafari movement.

Before gaining recognition as a recording artist, he worked with a travelling sound system, where he performed during sound checks to develop his craft. He initially adopted the stage name Mad Killer, inspired by dancehall veteran Bounty Killer, one of his favourite artists. After embracing the Rastafari movement, his music shifted toward more uplifting themes, and he was encouraged by veteran reggae singer Capleton to adopt the name Fantan Mojah.

Fantan Mojah emerged as part of a new generation of reggae singers known for promoting positive messages through their music. His songs often reflected his Bobo Ashanti faith, with themes centred on praise for Jah, Rastafari teachings, respect for women and criticism of social issues and immoral behaviour.

He gained popularity through performances at major Jamaican festivals and recordings on several popular riddims before signing with DownSound Entertainment. His breakthrough came in 2005 with the release of his debut album Hail the King, which featured songs including “Hail the King,” “Nuh Build Great Man” featuring Jah Cure and “Corruption.”

The album helped establish Fantan Mojah as one of reggae’s rising voices and gained significant attention internationally, particularly in Europe. Its success led to multiple European tours in 2006 and expanded his audience around the world. Throughout his career, Fantan Mojah remained recognized for his message-driven music and his commitment to Rastafari-inspired themes.

His death prompted tributes from fans and members of Jamaica’s entertainment community.