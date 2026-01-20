Jamal Robert shines at College Football Play off final

American Idol Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts performed the national anthem at the 2026 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium.

On Monday, the 28-year-old Meridian, Mississippi, native delivered “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the kickoff between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes. Roberts was accompanied by 18-year-old Maria Pernalete, who provided American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation.

A former physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School, Roberts rose to national prominence during his tenure on American Idol. His victory in the season finale was secured by a record-breaking 26 million votes, the highest total in the history of the television franchise.

Since his win, Roberts has established a significant presence in the gospel music industry. His debut single, “Heal,” reached number one on the Billboard Gospel charts, and he recently earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song for his collaboration with artist Jonathan McReynolds. Currently, Roberts maintains an audience of over 115,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

The pregame program also included a performance of “America the Beautiful” by the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale, with ASL interpretation provided by Brianna Therve.

The appearance at the CFP National Championship marks another high-profile milestone for Roberts as he continues to expand his career from his gospel roots into mainstream live entertainment.