Jamat-e-Islami recommends special seats for overseas Pakistanis

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq has recommended special seats for overseas Pakistanis and advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to return to assemblies, ARY News reported.

JI head Siraj-ul-Haq held a press talk in Lahore and said that overseas Pakistanis send over Rs30 remittances, and they should not be deprived of their right to vote. There should be special seats for overseas Pakistanis in the National Assembly, he added.

Siraj also advised the PTI to come back to the assemblies and play the role of tough and effective opposition. The JI chief also urged for a proportional representation system in Paksitan.

Siraj-ul-Haq added that the Rs30 hike in petroleum prices is a suicide attack by that government. Prices of everyday use items would skyrocket following the increase in fuel prices, he added. The JI head rejected the fuel price hike and announced to protest against it on Sunday.

He said that it is pertinent to do electoral reforms ahead of the elections and that all parties should take part in the process.

Taking to the judicial system he said that only the powerful have access to justice in our system, while poor man’s cases take years to reach conclusions.

He added that the JI believes in the supremacy of the law and that all institutions should act within their constitutional limits.

