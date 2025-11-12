Jameela Jamil Shines in Netflix’s A Merry Little Ex-Mas: Meet the Star-Studded Cast

Netflix is decking the halls with A Merry Little Ex-Mas, a heartwarming holiday rom-com featuring Jameela Jamil alongside a talented ensemble. This festive film, the first of four new Christmas movies hitting the streaming platform in 2025, promises cozy vibes, romantic twists, and plenty of holiday cheer. Dive into the cast details, their characters, and what makes this Netflix Christmas movie a must-watch.

In A Merry Little Ex-Mas, recently divorced Kate (Alicia Silverstone) dreams of one last perfect family Christmas in her beloved home, nicknamed “The Mothership,” before putting it up for sale. Her plans unravel when her ex-husband Everett (Oliver Hudson) arrives with his new girlfriend, Tess (Jameela Jamil), who joins the holiday festivities. Packed with humor, romance, and heart, this rom-com is a delightful addition to Netflix’s holiday lineup.

Meet the Cast of A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Here’s a closer look at the stellar cast bringing this Christmas tale to life, including Jameela Jamil’s standout role and other familiar faces.

Jameela Jamil as Tess

Who is Tess? Tess is Everett’s vibrant new girlfriend and the founder of a non-profit organization. Her presence adds a fresh dynamic to the family’s holiday gathering.

Tess is Everett’s vibrant new girlfriend and the founder of a non-profit organization. Her presence adds a fresh dynamic to the family’s holiday gathering. Where you’ve seen Jameela Jamil: Best known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in The Good Place, Jameela has also starred in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and Poker Face. Her voice work includes Star Trek: Prodigy and Love at First Sight.

Alicia Silverstone as Kate

Who is Kate? Kate, a former city girl, traded her architectural dreams for life in the charming town of Winterlight. Now a handywoman with a passion for eco-conscious living, she navigates the challenges of a post-divorce Christmas.

Kate, a former city girl, traded her architectural dreams for life in the charming town of Winterlight. Now a handywoman with a passion for eco-conscious living, she navigates the challenges of a post-divorce Christmas. Where you’ve seen Alicia Silverstone: Iconic for her role in Clueless, Silverstone’s credits include The Crush, Miss Match, Suburgatory, and recent films like Bugonia and Irish Blood.

Oliver Hudson as Everett

Who is Everett? Everett, Kate’s ex-husband and a dedicated doctor, often prioritized work over family, straining their marriage. His arrival with Tess stirs up the holiday dynamic.

Everett, Kate’s ex-husband and a dedicated doctor, often prioritized work over family, straining their marriage. His arrival with Tess stirs up the holiday dynamic. Where you’ve seen Oliver Hudson: Known for Rules of Engagement, Nashville, Scream Queens, and Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles, Hudson also appeared in Happy Gilmore 2.

Pierson Fodé as Chet

Who is Chet? Chet, a multifaceted Winterlight local, sparks a new romantic interest for Kate, adding warmth to the festive season.

Chet, a multifaceted Winterlight local, sparks a new romantic interest for Kate, adding warmth to the festive season. Where you’ve seen Pierson Fodé: Fodé starred in The Wrong Paris on Netflix, earned Emmy nominations for The Bold and the Beautiful, and appeared in Based on a True Story and The Man from Toronto.

Melissa Joan Hart as April

Who is April? April is Kate’s loyal best friend and godmother to her children, offering support through the holiday chaos.

April is Kate’s loyal best friend and godmother to her children, offering support through the holiday chaos. Where you’ve seen Melissa Joan Hart: Beloved for Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Hart’s credits include Melissa & Joey, No Good Nick, and recent projects like Killing the Competition.

Wilder Hudson as Gabriel

Who is Gabriel? Gabriel, Kate and Everett’s son, aspires to become a firefighter and brings youthful energy to the story.

Gabriel, Kate and Everett’s son, aspires to become a firefighter and brings youthful energy to the story. Where you’ve seen Wilder Hudson: Making his feature film debut in A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Wilder is the son of Oliver Hudson and a newcomer to acting.

Emily Hall as Sienna

Who is Sienna? Sienna, Kate and Everett’s daughter, returns from studying abroad in the UK, adding a global flair to the family Christmas.

Sienna, Kate and Everett’s daughter, returns from studying abroad in the UK, adding a global flair to the family Christmas. Where you’ve seen Emily Hall: Hall has appeared in Malibu Surf, Loot, and the recent project Cutman.

Timothy Innes as Nigel

Who is Nigel? Nigel is Sienna’s British boyfriend, met during her studies abroad, who joins the festive celebration.

Nigel is Sienna’s British boyfriend, met during her studies abroad, who joins the festive celebration. Where you’ve seen Timothy Innes: Innes is recognized for The Last Kingdom as King Edward, with roles in The Favourite, Harlots, and Ashes in the Snow.

Why A Merry Little Ex-Mas is a Holiday Must-Watch

With a cast led by Jameela Jamil, Alicia Silverstone, and Oliver Hudson, A Merry Little Ex-Mas blends humor, romance, and holiday magic. The film’s picturesque Winterlight setting and relatable family dynamics make it a perfect cozy watch for Christmas enthusiasts. As Netflix’s first holiday release of 2025, it sets the tone for a season of festive streaming.

How to Watch A Merry Little Ex-Mas

A Merry Little Ex-Mas is streaming now on Netflix. Subscriptions start at £5.99/month, and the movie is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. Don’t miss this charming rom-com to kick off your holiday season!

