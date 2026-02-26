Jameela Jamil breaks silence on Hollywood's alarming trend

Jameela Jamil candidly revealed the alarm about the rising resurgence of the “Scarily thin” trend in Hollywood again.

After the 2026 BAFTAs, in her recent Instagram post, to denounce a particularly “specifically fragile type of thin” that she is terrified to see propagated again as the global beauty standard.

As a spectator of the red carpet, she was taken into a flashback to her childhood as she spotted women who looked like they could “snap”.

This is not merely a matter of aesthetics to Jamil; it is a matter of power, and it argues that there is a “deliberate political reasoning behind wanting women and girls to be frail, hungry, tired and easy to hurt”. The British actress and activist challenged women to renounce the “obedience” of the industry.

She is in a world that is putting women’s rights on the verge, and she states that “now is not the time to be frail”. Rather, the Good Place star praised physical and mental toughness and wants her followers to “be difficult to steal, to beat, to break”.

In her opinion, the way to solve this situation is by refusing to starve in a mass action; she says that “if we all collectively refused to starve ourselves, they would have to bend to us.” In cases of being blamed for “skinny shaming,” Jamil, who is a slim woman herself, explained that it is an emergency about life or death.

The Misery Index host has mentioned that anorexia is the mental illness with the largest mortality rate.

The safety of impressionable people at home has the highest priority over the sentiments of offended individuals. The struggle against women, she decided, “requires fighters.”