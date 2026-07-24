Jameela Jamil draws fire for comments that echo Meghan Markle's critique of British history

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil has found herself in the spotlight again following recent statements she made about British history and colonization.

The comparison was immediately made by commentators and royalists between Jamil’s remarks and some of those made by her friend Meghan Markle, in an earlier part of the history of this public phenomenon. The argument grew when the discussion was broadcast live on the Dan Wootton Unspoken show as commentators Lee Harris and Orla Minihane examined what Jamil had said.

“The SAME MISTAKE REPEATED”: The View from Media Commentary

The media commentators seemed quite disgusted with Jamil’s comments about past British people and their actions: “What she said was deeply, deeply insulting”, said commentator Lee Harris.

She continued to point out how the arguments she made were very similar in sentiment to some mentioned in Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast: that, between Meghan and Jameela, the same mistake is being repeated. Harris argued that:”. . . British media weren’t attacking Meghan with so little provocation, as has been suggested so often, as people are talking about broad accusations thrown towards British society as a whole.”

Jamil and the Sussexes: The Common Ground

Over the years, Jameela Jamil has been a fierce supporter of Meghan Markle’s public appearances and decisions:

Archetypes Guest: One of Meghan’s recent guests on her Spotify podcast Archetypes was Jameela, on which the two talked about gender stereotyping aimed at famous women.

Defending the Sussexes: Jamil has used her prominent position on various platforms to speak out against the attacks directed at the Sussexes on social media. The two seem to be more comfortable making sweeping attacks at British culture now that they are less involved in public life in the UK.