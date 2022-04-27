Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys the platform

Actor-activist Jameela Jamil quit Twitter – issued her ‘goodbye’ tweet hours after Elon Musk bought it for $44 billion.

Holding true to her word, Jameela Jamil – who earlier vowed to leave the micro-blogging site if the Tesla and SpaceX chief would acquire it – has bid adieu to the platform with her last tweet.

Following the reports of the business magnate acquiring the social platform with a multi-billion deal, the celeb turned to her verified Twitter handle on Sunday and wrote: “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really.”

Because it’s going to become a lawless space of bigotry , misogyny, and xenophobia and people who already have no money… being manipulated about crypto. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

When a follower questioned her choice to leave the site, ‘The Good Place’ actor explained, “Because it’s going to become a lawless space of bigotry, misogyny, and xenophobia and people who already have no money… being manipulated about crypto.”

Staying true to her claim, hours after the billionaire clinched the billion-dollar deal to acquire the social site, Jamil issued her final tweet on the application. “I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet,” she noted.

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

“I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck” read the tweet further.

For those unversed, Musk’s offer to purchase the site for $44 billion was accepted by the Twitter board on Monday.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

