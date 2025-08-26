Jameela Jamil slams Serena Williams for promoting weight-loss drugs

British actor-activist Jameela Jamil has called out Tennis icon Serena Williams, after she credited a GLP-1 medication for her transformative weight loss.

For the unversed, American Tennis star Serena Williams recently debuted a shredded body transformation, after losing at least 31 pounds, with the help of GLP-1 medication, which stimulates insulin release, therefore, slows digestion, to keep blood sugar in control and also promote weight loss.

“I was on and off (the medication) and now completely on,” she confessed in a recent outing. “It was a really good decision I had to make for my life.”

“As a woman, you go through different cycles in your life, you know, I tried everything,” the 23-time grand slam champ continued to explain. “No matter what I did—running, walking, I would walk for hours because they say that’s good, I literally was playing a professional sport—and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health.”

In response to Williams’ confession, Jameela Jamil turned to her Instagram handle recently, calling out the Tennis star for promoting the weight-loss drugs, which come with drastic side effects.

“Serena Williams is selling GLP-1s. The thing I feel most uncomfortable about here is that celebrities have access to doctors that most others don’t have access to,” Jamil, a staunch body-positivity advocate, wrote. “These ‘miracle’ weight loss drugs come at a price.”

“The side effects can include paralysis of the gastric system, pancreatitis, cancer, hair loss, osteoporosis, severe malnutrition, muscle mass loss, depression (there have been reports of suicide), thyroid issues, blindness, and they can really wreak havoc on your metabolism,” she listed.

The ‘She-Hulk’ actor also mentioned, “Many people gain the weight back and then some, fast. And it’s much hard to then lose.”

“If things go wrong, you don’t have a billion dollars to fix it, that’s why I don’t like celebrities pushing drugs with such drastic documented side effects,” Jameela Jamil concluded.

However, in a following video message, the actor clarified that it was not about the athlete in particular, but for celebrities who chose to promote drugs and diet products. “I never criticized her for saying she used the drug. I actually admire transparency,” Jamil maintained. “I have an issue with privileged celebrities pushing drugs with dangerous side effects to their followers, when so many lack appropriate healthcare.”