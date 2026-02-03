James Arthur cancels Nottingham concert

Nottingham: Musician James Arthur has announced that his performance scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, February 3, 2026, has been cancelled due to illness.

The show at the Motorpoint Arena was slated to be the final night of his 25-date tour across the UK, Belgium, and Ireland. The 37-year-old James Arthur, who rose to fame after winning ITV’s The X Factor in 2012, addressed his fans in a statement:

“I am absolutely heartbroken to postpone this show, but if I was to sing through this particular illness, I risk long-term damage. It’s also important to me to give you the best version of me on stage and a show you deserve. I am incredibly sorry for any inconvenience; this is the last thing I wanted to do. Thank you for your love and support, and I promise I will make it up to you as soon as I can.”

Attendees have been advised to hold onto their tickets, as details regarding a rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible.

In June 2018, more support should be given to music artists dealing with mental health problems and singers, DJs and musicians should talk more openly about their concerns, British singer-songwriter James Arthur has said.

The 30-year-old former “The X Factor” winner, who has previously spoken about his battle with anxiety, said awareness of the pressures facing performers has increased.

“Mental health … is of paramount importance in the music industry, I thin,k and maybe there should be more (help) in place,” Arthur, an ambassador for British mental health charity SANE, told Reuters in an interview.

“It’s very important that people speak out and … aren’t condemned for cancelling gigs,” he said.

The death of 28-year-old Swedish DJ Avicii in April shocked the music industry. His family said the performer, whose real name was Tim Bergling, had struggled with life and “could not go on any longer.”