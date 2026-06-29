James Bond casting: Who is leading the race for 007?

The former casting director for the James Bond franchise has commented on the front-runners to play 007 as the search for a new actor continues.

The iconic role of the British superspy became vacant after Daniel Craig resigned in 2021. While numerous names have surfaced as leading candidates, Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, and Harris Dickinson have recently received the most attention.

However, casting director Debbie McWilliams offered an alternative viewpoint. In an interview with The Independent, she maintained that none of the three front-runners are likely to be cast as the next Bond.

“It is absolutely essential that he remains a total enigma,” she stated, adding, “I don’t want to see any of them as James Bond because we now know so much about them.”

“We want to know as little about the actor personally as possible, because that’s what spies are,” the casting director further explained.

Notably, Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the upcoming Bond film, which is anticipated to be released in 2027.

Earlier this month, Steven Spielberg opened up about his repetitive failed attempts to direct a James Bond movie.

The Oscar winner, during his interview in the podcast, The Rest Is Entertainment, on his “Disclosure Day” press tour, opened up about his repeated failed attempts to direct a James Bond movie. The Oscar winner made a personal plea to franchise producer Cubby Broccoli after “Jaws” became a blockbuster sensation, but Spielberg was turned down.