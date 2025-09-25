Denis Villeneuve's 'James Bond' gets a major casting update

The new ‘James Bond’ movie, with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve at the helm, has got a major update on the hotly anticipated casting for the titular British agent.

As reported by foreign media, Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of ‘Dune’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’, who has been locked to direct the much-buzzed next movie of the spy franchise ‘James Bond’, will kickstart his search for the actor to play the tuxedo-clad British agent on screen, only after completing his current productions.

According to the insiders, Villeneuve and his collaborators seek an ‘unknown and fresh’ face with British roots to play 007.

Moreover, the makers are ideally looking for candidates who are in their late 20s or early 30s.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland and Australian actor Jacob Elordi had been the frontrunners for the role, while the names of Idris Elba, Theo James, Timothée Chalamet, Glen Powell, Austin Butler, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page were also being linked to play the 007 agent in the next ‘James Bond’ feature, directed by Villeneuve, on the script of ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight.

However, the latest development majorly rules out the chances of American actors Chalamet, Butler and Powell, as well as Brisbane-born Elordi, of slipping into the tuxedo for the coveted role of iconic British spy, in addition to Elba, James, Page and Bailey, who don’t match the age limit of the requirements.