James Bond producer seeking new artists for theme song

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is reportedly looking for new artists for the 007 movie as Bruno Mars and The Weeknd are the top contenders for the Bond theme song, British media reported.

According Daily Mail, the Producer of the James Bond franchise Barbara Broccoli is looking for new musical sensations to follow in the steps of big names like Billie Eilish, Adele and Sam Smith.

“Barbara is very interested in having the next Bond theme to be more fun, more pop rock and not filled with as much sorrow as the last few themes have been,” the media outlet reported quoting insiders.

‘Barbara feels someone like Bruno Mars or The Weeknd could do something fun, or a band like the Foo Fighters or Adam Levine by himself or with Maroon 5 could have a catchy and fun theme,’ the source said.

The insider went on to say that although Barbara “loves” what pop stars Adele, Sam Smith, and Billie Eilish have done with classic 007 songs in the past, she doesn’t want to sit back and take it all in terms of their accomplishments.

“It would be safe to go down that path again, especially since they all won the Oscar,” the source added.

The producer is aware that for any artist, receiving a Bond theme is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and she’s excited to find a rising talent to take over the converted role.