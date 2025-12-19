James Cameron denies Matt Damon’s ‘Avatar’ claim

HOLLYWOOD: American director James Cameron is arguably the most celebrated filmmaker of the contemporary Hollywood era.

Avatar is one of his best works which went on to gross billions of dollars on box office.

Matt Damon previously claimed that James offered him the lead role of Jake Sully as well as 10 percent of the film’s gross, however he turned it down giving scheduling conflict as a reason.

The movie went on to gross more than 2 billion dollars on the box office and as per Matt he missed out on billions of dollars.

However, James has disputed the claim saying he never offered Matt the role.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, James said Matt was never offered the role and he does not even remember sending him the script.

“I can’t remember if I sent [Damon] the script or not. I don’t think I did? Then we wound up on a call and he said, ‘I love to explore doing a movie with you. I have a lot of respect for you as a filmmaker.” James recalled.

“There was never a deal. We never talked about the character. We never got to that level. It was simply an availability issue.” he added.

The movie’s first part starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña came out in 2009 followed by sequel in 2022 after more than a decade.