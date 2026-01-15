James Cameron explains why Avatar 4 and 5 may be filmed together

James Cameron is shedding new light on the future of the Avatar franchise!

Speaking during a recent interview tied to Avatar: Fire and Ash, the legendary filmmaker revealed that the fourth and fifth installments could be filmed back to back if the series continues.

Cameron explained that the decision is driven by both creative and practical reasons. He shared that the next chapters of the sci-fi saga are designed to tell one continuous story, making it more efficient to shoot them together rather than as separate projects.

“So, here’s the thing: the movie industry is depressed right now. Avatar 3 cost a lot of money. We have to do well in order to continue. We have to do well and we need to figure out how to make Avatar movies more inexpensively in order to continue,: he began.

Cameron went on to explain, “If we continue and we do 4, we also do 4 and 5 together,” he said, clarifying that the two films would follow the same production model as Avatar: The Way of Water and Fire and Ash. “It’s one big story.”

According to the filmmaker, if the films move forward, Avatar 4 and 5 would also introduce new characters, including Michelle Yeoh’s long-anticipated role as a Na’vi performance-capture character named Paktuelat.

“Michelle is definitely going to be in 4, if we make 4,” Cameron told Taiwanese outlet TVBS News.