James Cameron provides in-depth look at 'Avatar' new trailer

Plenty of work was put into creating the rich, brilliant, and colourful world of Avatar. Director James Cameron is now giving fans an in-depth look at Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films.

This in-depth look comes from the documentary Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films. The teaser depicts the making of 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as highlights from the next film, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

“I’m going to let you in on a little secret,” the Academy Award-winning filmmaker says in the trailer. “As much as we use computers and technology, ‘Avatar’ is made by an incredibly talented team of people who bring every expression, every emotional beat, and the entire world to life.”

The video includes interviews and behind-the-scenes material with cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Kate Winslet, as well as filmmakers James and the late producer Jon Landau.

“If not for the actors,” Saldaña explains. “Pandora would just be a beautiful world with no life in it.” Her co-star, Sam, says, “There isn’t a single thing you see us perform that is animated. It’s all of us.

It should be remembered that Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films will be available on Disney+ on November 7.

Earlier this year, Disney dropped the first trailer for filmmaker James Cameron’s highly anticipated ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ on Monday.