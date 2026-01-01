James Cameron shares strategy for surviving sinking Titanic

Film director James Cameron opened up about the tactic he believed he could have survived the Titanic‘s sinking.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning director behind Titanic revealed the strategy in response to a question that would have led him come out of the tragedy alive.

The question was “If you were traveling by yourself as a second-class passenger on Titanic when it hit an iceberg, what would you have done?”

He further said, “I think there were interesting ways to what-if or second-guess the whole thing”.

“One I like to play with my Titanic experts is with what we know now and if you had the captain’s ear how could you save everybody? The other is: What if you’re a time traveler, you go back and want to experience the sinking, and your little time-travel thing that gets you back fails, and you’re like, ‘Oh f–k, I’m really on the ship, I’ve got to get off it’”.

He further added that the best move would to be stand on the side of the Titanic and wait for the lifeboat to launch, then you jump off the ill-fated ship before the lifeboat passengers pull you aboard.

Camron noted, “Most people wouldn’t have had the courage to jump into the water”.

“They couldn’t quite believe that the ship was really going to sink. But if you knew for sure it was going to sink and you weren’t on a lifeboat, you jump in the water next to the boat the second it casts off”.

“Once they rowed away, you were screwed. Are they going to let you drown when Titanic is still there and everybody is watching? No, they’d pull you in, and the officers would go, ‘Well, f–k, there’s nothing I can do about that.’ Boat four would be a good one for this”.