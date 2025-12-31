James Cameron shares thoughts on ‘ambiguous’ ending of ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘A House of Dynamite’

James Cameron has shared his thoughts on the divisive ending to his ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow’s Netflix film, A House of Dynamite.

The movie, which follows the critical minutes after a nuclear missile is launched at the United States, has been praised by critics, though some viewers found the ending underwhelming, as the movie concludes ambiguously.

Now, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron revealed that he recently had dinner with Bigelow and told her he loved the ending.

“I utterly defend that ending. It’s really the only possible ending. You don’t get to the end of The Lady or the Tiger and know what’s behind which door,” he said referring to The Lady or the Tiger – an 1882 short story by Frank R. Stockton in which it is never revealed whether a princess decides to send the man she loves to be eaten by a tiger or to marry another woman.

James went on to say, “But that’s not even really the point. The point is: From the moment the scenario began at minute zero when the missile was launched and detected, the outcome already sucked.”

“There was no good outcome, and the movie spent two hours showing you there is no good outcome. We cannot countenance these weapons existing at all,” he added.

James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow were married from 1989 to 1991 and collaborated on films including Point Break (1991) and Strange Days (1995).