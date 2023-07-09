James Cameron to sell his California estate for $33 Million

The Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron is selling his 102-acre estate, located in the gated Hollister Ranch community, in California, for $33 million.

The property features an 8,000 square foot main house, along with a 2,000 squarefoot guesthouse, 24,000 square foot barn and helipad.

James Cameron and his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, who mostly live in New Zealand, purchased the home in the late 1990s for $4.3 million a fraction of its current market value.

“The previous owner had a lot of marble, we brought it back down to something that felt connected to the land” James Cameron. The property has a large pool surrounded by trees that overlook the ocean, plus a large garden fit for someone with a seriously green thumb.

The land has everything anyone could ever need, with two wells for drinking, irrigation water, solar wind and power capabilities.