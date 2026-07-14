James Franco goes viral for weird video

James Franco’s recent social media post went viral after being absent from the platform for a long time.

In his recent TikTok video, he claimed to show an extraterrestrial encounter, although many viewers believe the video is part of a promotional campaign rather than genuine evidence.

The actor returned to social media on June 3 with a new TikTok account after largely staying away from public platforms since 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct. In his first post, Franco insisted the account was genuine, writing, “I can’t say too much right now. But stick around, and I promise it will all make sense.”

In subsequent videos, Franco appeared increasingly anxious, claiming he was being watched, followed, and targeted. He repeatedly denied the posts were a publicity stunt, saying, “This is real.”

On June 15, Franco claimed the secrecy centred on an alien he allegedly witnessed on his property. He later promised to release the footage on July 13, telling followers, “They don’t want me to show what I’m gonna show. I’m gonna show it. I already told you, 7/13.”

When the footage was finally published, Franco said, “I saw something, and I thought, you know what? I can’t keep this quiet. I need to get this out for that very reason that people are trying to stop me.”

The black-and-white clips appear to show an alien-like figure outside Franco’s home and approaching windows. However, many viewers questioned the video’s authenticity, with comments suggesting it was “Clearly fake” and likely connected to an upcoming film project.

Additional footage is reportedly available only to paid subscribers of Franco’s TikTok account. Franco’s representative did not issue a response to publications trying to verify the account and seek further comment.

While Franco has several film projects in development, none are reported to focus on extraterrestrial life.