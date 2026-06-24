James Franco makes a bizarre comeback with strange video

James Franco made a comeback, this time on social media. The once “canceled” actor has left social media users scratching their heads.

On June 3, the actor quietly launched a TikTok account, @jamesfranco2319, and posted a string of cryptic videos in which he repeatedly insisted he’s “really James Franco”. He also claimed he’s not promoting anything, and promises followers he’ll soon reveal “some crazy stuff.”

“I know, I may seem crazy,” Franco says in one video. “I can’t say too much right now… I just need you to follow me, then I’ll know who’s down, and I’m going to show you some crazy stuff.”

In later videos (June 17), Franco references mysterious “alien friends” and suggests strange events are unfolding, even claiming something is “not human” in his garage. He swears, “It’s not a bit.”

In another clip, Franco is visited by friends doing a “wellness check” who ask if he’s “working with Spielberg on something,” theorizing a nod to the latest UFO-themed film Disclosure Day (since Franco has referenced extraterrestrials).

While some viewers initially questioned whether the videos were generated with AI, Franco tried to authenticate the account by holding up a handwritten sign displaying his TikTok username and performing gestures he jokingly suggested AI couldn’t replicate. But now many TikTok users believe the videos were planned and filmed well before they were posted, pointing to several things they say don’t line up.

One cited example involved the latter and aforementioned “wellness check” video in which Franco says he has “read the comments.”

Viewers argued that it would be impossible because the footage seems to have been recorded on the same day as the earlier videos (meaning the comments were still coming in). They point to the same clothing, lighting, camera angles, and background details that remain consistent across multiple uploads.

Others have also noted that several videos contain jump cuts, graphics, and editing effects that appear unusually professional for someone supposedly creating a TikTok account for the first time.

Franco has somewhat remained out of the public eye since 2018, when multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. He has denied many of the allegations but acknowledged in later interviews that he had engaged in inappropriate behavior and settled a civil lawsuit brought by former acting students without admitting wrongdoing.

James Franco filmed all the footage in his home on the same day of, or before, launching his TikTok account on 6/3 as evidenced by the use of the same footage in the later well check video, in which he states that he “read the comments”, which is impossible to do since all the… https://t.co/kkTXahOGUi pic.twitter.com/cxH7ZjKTEj — Dan Warren (@HeyLukOverThere) June 22, 2026

The controversy effectively ended his long-running collaboration and friendship with actor Seth Rogen, who has publicly said he no longer plans to work with Franco.

James Franco has entered the UFO chat. He’s on TikTok talking about UFOs, congressional hearings, and using his platform to get the message out. Just who we need to make sure this topic is taken seriously. 😂 pic.twitter.com/yimpiWP0ib — Astral🛸 (@The_Astral_) June 21, 2026

Whether Franco’s videos are the beginning of a documentary or scripted social media experiment, or he’s taking advantage of the public’s current interest in UFOs and aliens… remains unclear. So far, he’s not explained, repeatedly insisting that what viewers are seeing is “real.”