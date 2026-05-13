James Franco has made another appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, marking one of his most high-profile public outings since sexual misconduct allegations derailed his Hollywood career several years ago.

The 48-year-old actor attended the opening night screening of The Electric Kiss in France alongside longtime girlfriend Izabel Pakzad, 30.

Franco wore a classic black tuxedo with a bowtie and dark sunglasses for the red-carpet appearance, while Pakzad opted for a sleek black silk gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with statement jewelry, including a chunky necklace and a silver ring by Spinelli Kilcollin.

The couple have reportedly been together since 2017. Pakzad previously appeared in the third season of Franco’s HBO drama series The Deuce.

According to Variety, Franco was seen taking selfies with fans and chatting with Diego Luna during the festival event.

The appearance marks Franco’s third consecutive year attending Cannes following his return to the festival circuit in 2024 and 2025. He had also previously appeared at Cannes in 2013 and 2015 before stepping away from the spotlight amid controversy.

James Franco’s Hollywood career stalled in 2019 after five women accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior connected to his acting school, Studio 4. One former student alleged he pressured her into performing oral sex. Franco denied the allegations through his attorney at the time, and the lawsuit was later settled.