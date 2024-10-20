James Gunn drops update on ‘Superman’

DC Studios head James Gunn has shared an update on the much-anticipated “Superman,” starring Hollywood actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

During his appearance at New York Comic Con, the filmmaker opened up on the studios’ upcoming slate while revealing an animated series titled “Creature Commandos.”

“I feel good about it, and I’m really hard on stuff, so it’s been fantastic… It won’t be too long before we see a trailer, but it also won’t be too soon,” the DC Studios chief said.

James Gunn also heaped praise on David Corenswet, saying that the Hollywood star was the best physical action he has ever worked with.

“Krypto, that’s been something that’s just been amazing. We’ve been working with him in the edit. He’s an incredible part of the story to me personally. When I was writing the screenplay, he came in and kind of changed everything up. We’re deep in the process of editing. David Corenswet is going to f–king blow people away. He is the movie star that everyone just dreams he could possibly be. I don’t think anyone really understands the depth of this guy’s talent dramatically, comedically. He’s the best physical action star I’ve probably ever worked with,” the filmmaker added.

It is to be noted here that Gunn in June 2023 announced that the actor, best known as the lead of the recent Netflix series ‘Hollywood,’ will take on the iconic role of ‘Superman.’

Directed by James Gunn, ‘Superman’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.

Earlier, Corenswet revealed facing difficulties in maintaining his peak weight throughout the production process of ‘Superman.’

According to the actor, transformation for the role “didn’t feel great” as his body had not yet adjusted to all of the extra weight he had gained.

“That was at the peak of my bulk. And then I slowly lost weight before we started shooting. I started shooting at about 228, 230…I know I wanted this to be my excuse to see what it felt like to gain essentially as much weight as I could,” the Hollywood star said.