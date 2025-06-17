James Gunn explains how excessive content demands ‘killed’ Marvel

‘Superman’ director James Gunn has blamed the constant demands for new projects as the key reason behind Marvel’s recent struggles.

The filmmaker, currently serving as DC Studios chief, previously led the Marvel trilogy, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, James Gunn reflected on his time at Marvel, revealing that Disney’s mandate for more content ‘killed’ the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“That wasn’t fair. It wasn’t right. And it killed them,” the ‘Superman’ director said, adding that Disney’s constant demands for more projects led to a so-called MCU fatigue.

James Gunn maintained that he was looking to work in a completely different approach than that of Marvel.

“We don’t have the mandate [at DC] to have a certain amount of movies and TV shows every year. So we’re going to put out everything that we think is of the highest quality. We’re obviously going to do some good things and some not-so-good things, but hopefully on average everything will be as high-quality as possible. Nothing goes before there’s a screenplay that I personally am happy with,” he said.

The ‘Superman’ director also shared his views on the rising trend of starting filming on movies before the completion of the script.

“I do believe that the reason why the movie industry is dying is not because of people not wanting to see movies. It’s not because of home screens getting so good. The number-one reason is because people are making movies without a finished screenplay,” he said.