James Gunn: Milly Alcock stars as 'Supergirl' in James Gunn's exciting new teaser

American screenwriter and director James Gunn has revealed the first official teaser for Supergirl, the first look into Milly Alcock character as Kara Zor-El.

This is major step in Warner Bros’ marketing roll out for the 2026 DC Studios film. The trailer arrived just days after the company’s large-scale Supergirl showcase at CCXP25.

On Sunday, in the short teaser, shared by Gunn across social platforms offers a quick glimpse of Alcock embodying the iconic character. Until now, fans had only seen still images revealed during CCXP, including the film’s official costume display. The new footage immediately circulated online as anticipation for the full trailer continues to build.

Warner Bros.’ push for the film intensified at CCXP, where the studio featured a dedicated Supergirl booth highlighting key elements from the movie. The activation included Kara Zor-El’s official suit, themed displays, world-building props, Krypto references, and glimpses of extraterrestrial environments tied to the film’s storyline.

After the event, the teaser confirmed that the next phase of promotion is underway. Gunn captioned the clip with a straightforward announcement: “Teaser trailer this week”. The exact release date is still under wraps. Initially, Insiders expected the full teaser to arrive on Thursday.

Supergirl serves as one of the early films in the new DC Universe overseen by Gunn and Peter Safran, arriving shortly after Superman. Alcock’s casting as Kara Zor-El has been a major point of interest among DC fans, and the teaser marks the first opportunity to see her interpretation of the character in motion.

Supergirl is scheduled to hit theatres on June 26, 2026.