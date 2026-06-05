Director James Gunn gives insight into the ongoing production of Man of Tomorrow, alongside a first look at one of its major villains.

The film brings back David Corenswet as the central hero, once again exploring his struggle to balance Clark Kent’s everyday life with Superman’s responsibilities, as a new conflict with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) emerges.

James has ramped up hype for the July 2027 release by sharing a first-look image of the supervillain from set on Instagram, sparking major excitement among DC Universe fans. In a Live video from the set of Man of Tomorrow, the filmmaker mentioned in the caption of the post, “Fit check. Live from the set of Man of Tomorrow”.

In the comments section, fans flooded in with excitement. One mentioned, “Finally, after so many years, I wanted to see this, and it came true,” prompting James to playfully reply, “Thought I’d surprise you guys.” Another also chipped in with his remark, “LEX’S SUIT LOOKS INSANE”.

“I saw Superman 11 times in theaters. I WILL be seeing MOT 12,” a third said, showcasing their enthusiasm for the upcoming sequel.

In a recent Instagram Threads exchange, he dropped hints about Man of Tomorrow, including subtle details about where the sequel is set in the timeline. “I don’t know if you didn’t answer this or if you can also speak up. But how long after Superman will MoT take place?” a fan asked.