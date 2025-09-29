James Gunn reveals key details about new Superman movie

James Gunn, an American filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer best known for directing and writing popular superhero films, is ready to direct Man of Tomorrow, a forthcoming DC movie described as a follow-up to Superman, and shares key insights regarding the film, stating that it will not only feature Man of Steel but also Lex Luthor, his longtime rival, equally.

“I like my movies to be different. Guardians 1 is not the same as Guardians 3,” the director says in a chat with Collider.

“They’re different. And Man of Tomorrow will not be the same as Superman. And it is Lex’s story too, so it’s the two of them. That colors it in a totally different way,” he further added.

However, the supporters get to know about the eagerly awaited superhero film so far as further information regarding the project has been hidden under secrecy.

On the other side, in a separate interview, the co-DC head dismissed concerns over Braniac’s appearance in the future film after posting its script, which includes a brain, sparking fan ideas.

“Listen, of course, I wasn’t unaware that when I posted the cover of the script, there was going to be discussion around that particular topic. But I think we’ll hold off from what exactly is happening,” the Co-DC head further adds to EW.

It is pertinent to note that Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to debut in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Earlier this year, DC Studios chief Gunn has shared an exciting update on the sequel to his hit ‘Superman,’ which kicked off his DC Universe.

‘Superman,’ starring David Corenswet in the titular role, opened in theatres on July 11 and scored the second biggest opening of the year with $56.5 million.

Currently running in theatres, the film is nearing $600 million mark globally.