LOS ANGELES: One year after the death of Val Kilmer, another Top Gun: Maverick actor has died.

According to authorities, James Handy, a character actor who appeared in “ “Top Gun: Maverick,” was stabbed to death, and Los Angeles police arrested his girlfriend’s son in the killing.

Handy worked closely alongside Jennifer Connelly’s character (Penny Benjamin) at her bar in the film.

Associated Press reported that officers found the 81-year-old stabbed in the chest and unconscious outside his home Wednesday morning. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police had responded to the home after a 911 caller stated: “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” according to the department.

Michael Gledhill was arrested after he told officers he was the person they were looking for, the department said.

The 44-year-old, who lives at home with his mother, was booked on suspicion of one count of murder, according to police. His bail was set at $2 million, according to jail records.

Hundreds of fans took to social media to pay tribute to the actor as soon as news of his tragic death surfaced online.

Some wondered whether Top Gun star Tom Cruise had posted anything online regarding the death of his former co-star.

However, Cruise has remained silent online even hours after the death was announced.

The actor is not known for sharing personal posts on social media beyond updates on his work. Cruise did not post any tribute online to his former co-star and “dear friend” Val Kilmer, who died in April 2025.

But Cruise did use his appearance at CinemaCon to pay a heartfelt tribute to Kilmer, who died aged 65.