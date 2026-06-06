James Handy murder case: Murderer seeks medical evaluation

In an update of James Handy’s murder case, his girlfriend’s son, Michael Gledhill to face a mental competency exam, as the murder charge is paused for the death of the Top Gun actor.

On Friday, June 5, LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said, “This is not how anyone’s life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home.”

The capacities of Gledhill will be examined in a Hollywood court on June 22. The decision was taken by the state judge after the Los Angeles County District Attorney filed a felony complaint against the middle-aged man.

Hand was found unconscious and bleeding out after he was repeatedly stabbed in the chest at his girlfriend’s home in Tarzana, California. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the 911 call audio, Gledhill told dispatch after the attack, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” When authorities arrived, police claim Gledhill admitted to the stabbing. Before he was taken into custody, Gledhill was seen walking through the neighbourhood away from his home, where the incident took place.

James Handy’s girlfriend breaks the silence

In a recent interview with The California Post on Friday, Handy’s former girlfriend, Wendy Gledhill, said she “can’t believe” her son allegedly stabbed the actor.

“I’m just trying to make it through one day at a time, a minute at a time,” the 76-year-old said outside her home.

In an interview with TMZ on Friday, Wendy revealed that Michael was struggling with serious mental health issues and was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but had stopped taking his medication.

She further claimed her son had become increasingly paranoid and was prescribed medication after his July 2025 schizophrenia diagnosis, but she learned he stopped taking his meds a week before Handy’s murder.

Michael is currently under custody at the Van Nuys Jail with his bail set at $2 million. If convicted, Gledhill faces up to 26 years to life in state prison.