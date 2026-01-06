James Marsden returns as Cyclops in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer

James Marsden is back in action as Cyclops in the latest preview for Avengers: Doomsday, ahead of the film’s December release. The new teaser dropped on Tuesday, giving fans their first proper look at the X-Men returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The clip focuses heavily on Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto, trading somber lines about life and death. In the midst of that, James Marsden’s Cyclops suits up, ready to face whatever the film throws at him.

The teaser follows earlier reveals showing Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor and Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers, building anticipation for the crossover that includes everyone from the original X-Men to the Fantastic Four.

The movie will pit these heroes against Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., in one of two Avengers films scheduled for release later this year. Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, promising a showdown fans have waited decades to see.

A Homecoming for James Marsden

For James Marsden, returning as Cyclops is a homecoming of sorts. He first played the character in X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), although Cyclops died in that last film.

Marsden said stepping back into the role was exciting but also a little challenging, joking about how he’s older now and the superhero costume doesn’t fit as easily as it once did.

Despite the age factor, James Marsden enjoyed returning to a role that helped put him on the map and remains a fan favorite. Over the years, fans have repeatedly asked when he would come back as Cyclops, and now, in Avengers: Doomsday, he finally does.

Ahead of the December release, Marvel is also re-releasing Avengers: Endgame in theaters on September 25, setting the stage for Avengers: Doomsday and giving audiences a chance to revisit the epic story involving Thanos and the culmination of Marvel’s Phase Three.

For James Marsden, the experience of stepping back into Cyclops feels like returning to something familiar yet monumental.