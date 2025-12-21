James Martin engagement rumors draw support from fans

In response to speculations that James Martin is engaged to his girlfriend, Kim Johnson, Saturday Morning viewers showered him with support on Saturday.

The 53-year-old Saturday Morning host is rumored to have asked Kim, his 39-year-old personal trainer lover, to marry him.

The chef hosted his well-liked pre-recorded television program, James Martin’s Saturday Morning at Christmas, from his Hampshire home and kitchen on Saturday.

Cycling legend Mark Cavendish, chefs Lesley Waters Cavendish and Lesley Waters and Ashley Palmer-Watts, and baker Richard Bertinet were all featured in the holiday-themed program.

Fans were quick to congratulate James on Twitter, which is now X, during the program amid speculations of his engagement.

A user put facilitations, writing, “@jamesmartinchef Congratulations on your forthcoming marriage. “Good things come to those who wait,” while a different account said, “James Martin, many congratulations on your engagement.” Elsewhere, a third fan added, “Looks great, show. Oh, congratulations on your engagement, James.”

The couple had been dating for almost two years when James reportedly made the proposal. Insiders claim the couple is “happier than ever” after they made their romance public in March 2024.

One insider said that “when you know, you know,” despite their very short time together.

A source added to The Sun, stating, “Of course it’s taken James decades to finally get there, and friends do share a wry smile that he’s U-turned on his staunch refusal to ever marry. But everyone has seen the change in him since meeting Kim, and he’s never been happier.” They added, “They are a wonderful couple.”

His close friends and family had been wondering if he would change his mind about marriage. Insiders claimed back in October that he had changed since meeting Kim and that his ex-partner, Louise Davies, may find this development difficult.

“He’s a changed man now he’s met her,” a source said to the publication.