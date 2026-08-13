James May has reassured fans about Jeremy Clarkson’s health, saying his former Top Gear and The Grand Tour co-star is doing well following his recent cancer diagnosis.

May, who worked alongside Clarkson and Richard Hammond for years, addressed Clarkson’s condition during an appearance on Matt Allwright’s Channel 5 show on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

“He’s fine, as far as I can tell,” May said. “I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago, and I think he’s over the hurdle.”

Clarkson revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis during the fifth season of his Amazon Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm. The show documented the moment he shared the news with colleagues at his Diddly Squat Farm, including an emotional reaction from farmer Kaleb Cooper.

The presenter had kept his diagnosis private until the final episode aired in June. He later reassured viewers that a PSA test he underwent in April showed no indication of cancer and said he was officially in remission.

Following the public disclosure of his diagnosis, Clarkson encouraged people to undergo health checks.

“It’s not uncomfortable, it’s not undignified, and it’s a no-brainer,” he said, explaining that getting checked helped him receive treatment.

Clarkson also revealed that he experienced serious complications during his treatment. Speaking from a hospital bed during the Clarkson’s Farm finale, he later explained that the emergency happened after he restarted blood-thinning medication without consulting a doctor.

The cancer diagnosis came after Jeremy Clarkson underwent a heart procedure in October 2024, during which doctors fitted him with two stents to improve blood flow.