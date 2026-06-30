James Middleton honors Kate with emotional tribute

James Middleton publicly paid tribute to an touching promise he made to sister, Princess Kate, as she began her difficult public health journey. Following rare and welcomed health news shared from The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media, James shared a loving remark to the post that touched many around the globe.

The mountain they have to scale Back in February when the Princess of Wales revealed she had cancer, James was one of the first public supporters. Sharing a cherished old picture of the siblings on the face of a mountain range, the entrepreneur wrote a note that made waves online, saying: “Some things are never too big to overcome.”

It appears the royal proved this is a promise kept, as his latest effort is a powerful nod to her strength and her successful steps back to full health, further cementing the unwavering foundation on which the future Queen rests.

Social Media Went Crazy The bond the Middleton siblings share is a familiar and enviable one for many, but the level of united support during Kate’s preventative chemotherapy round only cemented it further.

Royal fans around the globe quickly rushed to flood James’ comment section with thousands of comments about his act of devotion. “The loyalty this family have for one another is so moving to watch,” said one follower of the royal pair, with another stating: “Such a special and supportive brother and sister duo.”

Although Kate is taking gradual steps back to light duties and public engagements, her siblings continue to stand firmly behind her, proving once more that no mountain is too large to overcome.