James Middleton pens touching message to Princess Kate

LONDAN – James Middleton posted a beautiful note to his eldest sister Kate Middleton in celebration of her amazing athletic recovery following her participation in the demanding National Three Peaks Challenge.

The entrepreneur, 39, shared a sweet image on Instagram alongside Princess Catherine with a loving caption, “I’m so incredibly proud of my darling sister.” The loving post from Middleton came only days after Kate unveiled rare sweat-drenched photos of the royal with her family as she concluded her 24-hour cancer charity trek.

The challenging 23 mile climb would require the Princess of Wales to ascend the highest points of the UK – Scotland’s Ben Nevis, England’s Scafell Pike, and Wales’s Mount Snowdon, with a total of 10,000 feet covered throughout the 24-hour period.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

Taking A Journey Of Cancer “I’m so incredibly proud of my darling sister,” he captioned the touching snap which show him, Middleton and thePrincess of Wales taking in the view after reaching the finish line of a cancer walk. His co-climber The British Entrepreneur was the latest member of the royal family’s inner circle to cheer on the Princess as she triumphantly finished the charity walk on May 13th.

On the summit of Snowdon the Princess was pictured holding hands with her golden retriever, Mabel, and Middleton as they made their way down the windswept mount. “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together.

As a family, we will climb this one with you too,” the entrepreneur signed his post that accompanied a childhood picture of the pair on a much less taxing, outdoor trek in November of 2021, following Catherine’s devastating cancer diagnosis.

A joyous family gathering To raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity James, who also participates in marathons, has thrown his support behind Kate’s 23-mile solo walk around the three United Kingdom peaks to “help everyone understand what life can look like beyond a cancer diagnosis.”

For the cancer challenge’s anniversary the following week, Kensington Palace published images of the Princess looking bright in walking gear after the gruelling 24 hour journey, as she reunited with William, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, Prince Louis, eight, her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton and brother James.

Princess Catherine herself revealed how her ‘cancer walk’ served as the first occasion that allowed her to“get into life beyond a diagnosis and support with cancer patients in this whole way.” Now the mountain has been conquered.