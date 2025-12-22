James Ransone Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Roles, and Legacy

The death of James Ransone at 46 has shaken Hollywood. Authorities confirmed suicide by hanging. Alongside mourning his talent, fans and industry observers are reflecting on James Ransone’s net worth, built over a long, steady career in film and television.

Ransone was never a loud Hollywood presence. He didn’t chase attention. He earned it, slowly, through performances that felt uncomfortably real. The kind that linger.

James Ransone’s Career and Net Worth

James Ransone’s career was built on reliability and range. His breakthrough role as Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire established him early as an actor willing to look flawed on screen. That credibility carried him through two decades of television and film work.

He went on to appear in Generation Kill, Treme, Bosch, Mosaic, The First, SEAL Team, and later Poker Face, his final television appearance in 2023. Horror films such as Sinister, It: Chapter Two, and The Black Phone introduced him to a broader audience and played a major role in strengthening James Ransone’s net worth.

By the time of his death, James Ransone’s net worth was estimated at approximately $1.5 million. It was not the result of blockbuster salaries, but consistent employment. Year after year. Project after project. Ransone’s net worth reflected durability in an industry that rarely rewards it.

Independent films like Tangerine, Starlet, Mr. Right, and Inside Man kept him creatively active while supporting his financial stability. Over time, James Ransone’s net worth grew quietly, mirroring the way his career unfolded, without spectacle, but with substance.

Off-screen, his life had been shaped by earlier struggles, including addiction in his youth. His recovery in 2007 marked a turning point, allowing his career and Ransone’s net worth to stabilize. In later years, he focused on family and selective roles, choosing depth over volume.

At the end, James Ransone’s net worth tells only part of the story. His true legacy is found in the trust he earned from filmmakers and audiences alike. He was believable. Every time.