James Van Der Beek leaves behind a permanent impact in industry

James Van Der Beek left a chilling impact through his final performances before his death.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate released a trailer for the upcoming thriller drama The Gates. The story is based on three college students, played by Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, and Keith Powers, who happened to witness a murder committed by Van Der Beek’s twisted pastor.

In the trailer, it showed that it happened when the college boys, Derek, Kevin, and Tyon, unknowingly drove into a hostile, gated neighbourhood in the deep night.

As per the official synopsis, Derek, Kevin, and Tyon are on a “road trip gone wrong, as the three young men take an ill-advised shortcut through a remote gated community, where they find themselves trapped behind the walls after witnessing a murder.

“Over the course of the night, they find themselves blamed, hunted, and fractured by their own differing belief systems, while the perpetrator (Van Der Beek) emerges as the cunning patriarch that holds the entire community under his influence”.

The trailer came out a week after Van Der Beek’s death on February 11. The Dawson Creek star’s wife, Kimberly, announced the news of his death via social media.

The Gates hits the theatres on March 13.