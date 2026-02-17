James Van Der Beek life unfolds horrifying tragedy

James Van Der Beek was drowning in tax debt before battling with cancer.

In a recent report from TMZ, gave a peek into his financial struggles before he was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023.

In 2021, an IRS tax lien was sent to Dawson’s Creek star and his wife, Kimberly, in November 2021 after they did not pay $95,438.31 in 2018 and $173,890.31 in 2019, making a total of $269,328.62.

But a year later, the couple fully paid off the debt, and the IRS lifted the lien in the same year. However, the next year, the late actor faced a shocking cancer diagnosis, whose treatment in the following years drained his wealth.

At the time of his financial struggle, Beek’s friends stepped forward and helped his family pay the down payment on a 34-acre home in Texas, which they were renting.

The late actor’s spokesman confirmed to People in a statement to People, “James secured a down payment for the Texas ranch for the family with the help of friends through a trust so they could shift from rent to mortgage”.

Moreover, after his death, Beek’s inner circle also set up a GoFundMe page raising $2 million to financially help his family, which, for the first time, reveals the depth of secret money troubles they had.