James Van Der Beek: Montell Jordan reveals his struggle

Montell Jordan revealed James Van Der Beek’s diagnosis and its effect on his battle with cancer.

On February 11, Wednesday, just a few hours before the death of Van Der Beek was confirmed to US Weekly. Articulating his thoughts, Jordan said, “I think that James has a very, very profound journey that he’s been on”.

He added, “We are different, just from the standpoint of demographically, [storytelling] wise, as far as actors and musicians. I think it’s almost like, in this great big chess board of life, you have different pieces that make different moves”.

The Never Alone crooner, “I think the people that he’s going to reach may not be the same people that I reach, but ultimately the goal is for cancer to be exposed and to be killed before it kills. Trying to kill a killer and so from that standpoint, I’m appreciative of his story”.

Jordan was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer in early 2024, a disease he had “heard” of before his diagnosis but considered it a “distant thing, because it did not apply to me”.

Earlier, Van Der Beek first announced his stage III colorectal cancer in November 2024, almost a year after he was diagnosed and eventually succumbed to it at the age of 48.

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, issued a statement confirming his demise that read, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace”.

She wrote, “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend”.