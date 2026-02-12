James Van Der Beek passes away at 48

James Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48, following a battle with bowel cancer.

According to BBC, the news was confirmed by his family members, they described his final days as courage, faith and grace.

Earlier, Van Der Beek was diagnosed with the disease in the latter half of 2023 but chose to publicly share his condition in November 2024. During interviews after his diagnosis, the actor spoke candidly about noticing changes in his bowel movements, one of the common warning signs of colorectal cancer, which ultimately led him to seek medical testing. Doctors later determined he had stage three cancer, meaning it had spread to nearby lymph nodes.

Despite the physical and emotional toll of treatment, Van Der Beek continued working and used his platform to raise awareness about early screening. He reflected on the identity struggles that accompanied his illness. He said that he had to remind himself that he was still worthy of love even as parts of his life were temporarily put on hold.

The father of six rose to fame playing Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003 and became a defining teen drama of its era. He also starred in the coming-of-age film Varsity Blues and later appeared in shows such as Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 and CSI: Cyber.

In recent months, the actor made a virtual appearance at a charity reunion for Dawson’s Creek, supporting cancer-related causes and encouraging fans to prioritize their health.

Van Der Beek left behind a lasting legacy in television and film, remembered not only for his performances but also for his advocacy and resilience in the face of serious illness.