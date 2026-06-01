James Van Der Beek's ex-wife ties knot with Scott Michael Campbell

James Van Der Beek’s first wife, Heather McComb, has tied the knot again, just three months after the actor’s tragic death.

On Sunday, May 31, the 49-year-old American actress took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has officially married longtime partner Scott Michael Campbell, while sharing glimpses of their special day.

On May 30, Saturday, the wedding featured Heather’s outdoor ceremony in Montana, as seen in the photos. She embraced cowboy vibes, wearing boots paired with socks that read “I heart my husband.”

She mentioned in the caption of her post, “Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister @essence_says, surrounded by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city, Missoula, Montana.”

She added, “Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good.” The ex-wife of the Dawson’s Creek actor also thanked her loved ones for travelling from their respective locations to make their big day more memorable.

“Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you, Jesus, the way maker, miracle worker! You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget. We are sitting here counting our many blessings,” she remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Michael Campbell (@scottmichaelcampbell)

James and Heather were married for seven years, from 2003 to 2010. Later, the actor tied the knot with Kimberly and welcomed five children together: Olivia, 15; Joshua, 14; Annabel Leah, 12; Emilia, 10; Gwendolyn, 7; and Jeremiah, 4.