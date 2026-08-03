James Van Der Beek’s widow marks first anniversary after his death

James Van Der Beek’s widow, Kimberly, marked the first wedding anniversary since her husband’s death.

On Saturday, August 1, she took to her Instagram handle to reflect on the memories with the late Dawson’s Creek alum on what would have been their 16th anniversary.

The proud wife further mentioned, “16 years ago I was the luckiest woman in the world to marry @vanderjames. The beauty of this marriage continues to unfold every day with all these incredible children we have.”

Read More: June Diane Raphael pens emotional tribute to the late James Van Der Beek.

Accompanying the heartfelt message, she attached some throwback photos of her and her late husband. At the end of her emotional post, Kimberly included an old photo of James pulling each of his children into a huge hug. She then added in the caption, “He continues to be present and guide us. I’m eternally grateful. [hands joined, rose, heart eyes and loved up emoji].”

For the unversed, James died at age 48 following a journey with stage 3 colorectal cancer in February. The Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23 actor was a doting father to six children: daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 10, and eight-year-old Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua, 14, and four-year-old Jeremiah.

Kimberly announced the tragic news of her husband’s death on Wednesday, February 11.