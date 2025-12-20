Jamie Campbell Bower makes Broadway debut in ‘Stranger Things’ stage play

Jamie Campbell Bower delighted Stranger Things fans with a surprise walk-on appearance in the Broadway play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The actor reprised his role as Henry Creel, the character he first introduced on the Netflix hit series, during the final moments of the play at New York City’s Marquis Theatre on Friday, December 19.

After approximately a minute and a half of cheers, he continued the scene and earned a standing ovation from the audience at curtain call.

“To have him tonight, to share this moment with you now and all of us on stage… it is such an honor,” Tony Award nominee Louis McCartney, who originated the role of Henry onstage in London and New York, said after the show.

Louis further added, “Thank you so much for coming, man. You’re such an inspiration. Henry Creel is the dynamite of The First Shadow. Without you, nothing is possible. This is not possible without you. Your love, your talent, your devotion — everything you put into this, all these years.”

Set in the 1950s, The First Shadow explores Henry’s troubled teenage years long before his transformation into villain, Vecna. The play also features younger versions of fan-favorite characters Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, and Bob Newby.

It’s also the first time Jamie Campbell Bower has ever appeared on Broadway.