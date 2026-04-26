Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo Get Wrinkled and Wise

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are taking fans on a comedic ride through their future with a hilarious video where they transform into elderly versions of themselves.

The couple, known for their candid and playful dynamic, shared the clip on social media to announce their podcast comeback, delighting fans who’ve followed their journey from engagement to marriage and parenthood.

In the video, Jamie and Sophie sport grey hair and wrinkles, joking about their relationship as if decades have passed.

Their signature banter remains intact, showcasing their enduring partnership.

This transformation serves as a lighthearted nod to their lasting bond and gives fans a glimpse into the tone of their upcoming podcast episodes.

The couple’s podcast, which has evolved through various phases of their relationship, including NearlyWeds, NewlyWeds, and NearlyParents, promises unfiltered conversations and comedic storytelling.

With their new show, NewlyParents, launching on April 27, fans can expect relatable moments and candid discussions about parenthood.

Jamie and Sophie recently welcomed their first child, Ziggy, and are navigating parenthood while juggling busy careers.

Their Disney+ series, Raising Chelsea, offers an intimate look at their life as new parents, covering topics like pregnancy, birth, and parenting challenges.