Jamie Lee Curtis emotionally confirms sister’s passing at 69

Jamie Lee Curtis has announced the tragic death of her sister, Kelly Curtis, at age 69 on Saturday, May 30, expressing deep grief over the significant family loss in a devastating statement.

The 67-year-old Jamie Lee Curtis wrote a heartfelt farewell on her Instagram account, saying, “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis.”

The iconic American actress confirmed her sister’s sudden loss, writing, “She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace. She was my first friend and lifelong confidant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

“She was jaw-droppingly beautiful and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot,” Jamie Lee Curtis grieved.

Jamie Lee Curtis also wrote that she will always cherish her sister because of her “loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, and unique style.”

The American artist ended her heartbreaking message in her sister Kelly’s style, saying goodbye one more time with the Hungarian benediction “Isten Veled,” which means “God be with you.”

Notably, Kelly Curtis most recently directed two documentaries. The first, “Marby Jets Are Go” (2018), followed the highs and lows of a high school track team in Australia. The second, the 2019 film “Curling in Stanley,” documented the first-ever “Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel” curling competition in Stanley, Idaho.

Born in Santa Monica in 1956, Curtis made her big-screen debut in the 1958 action-adventure movie The Vikings, which starred her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.