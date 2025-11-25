Jamie Lee Curtis reveals how she fell in love with co-star during 'Ella McCay' filming

Jamie Lee Curtis has spilled beans on how she fell in love with co-star during Ella McCay filming.

During her appearance at the red carpet of the film’s London screening on Monday, the 67-year-old opened up about the surprising bond she formed with her co-star Emma Mackey while filming the upcoming family drama, set to release this December.

“Emma’s a beautiful person, and I met her the first day at Jim’s [director James L. Brooks] house, and I fell in love with her, honestly,” she told HELLO!

Jamie Lee Curtis went on to gush, “I mean…my job [in the film] is I’m her number one protector, and you have to love somebody to do that, and I just fell in love with her.”

The 29-year-old Emma looked stunning at the London screening, donning a blazer dress with a gold asymmetrical skirt, black pantyhose and black pointed heels.

Emma and Jamie hugged and held hands before posing for photos together at the event.

While, Emma stars as the titular character in the flick, Jamie Lee plays her Aunt Helen, a supportive and protective character who helps her niece navigate family troubles.

In addition to them, the film also stars Woody Harrelson, Rebecca Hall, Ayo Edebiri and Jack Lowden.