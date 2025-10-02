Jamie Lee Curtis says 'Freaky Friday' boosted career

Over the years, the 2003 film featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon has become a fan favorite, so much so that it spawned a sequel, Freakier Friday, in 2025. (Freakier Friday can be accessed digitally starting Oct. 7 and will be released on Blu-Ray on Nov. 11.)

At the time, no one anticipated that the movie would evolve into a cult favorite over the years, resulting in a sequel titled Freakier Friday in 2025.

However, for Jamie, who portrayed Tess Coleman, the original version of the legendary film is particularly dear to her.

“It was an unexpected moment for me professionally,” she shared in a behind-the-scenes feature included in Freakier Friday’s bonus story, E! News reported.

“And then it became this pivoting moment for me professionally, because the movie was such an enormous worldwide success,” she continued.

Yet, the Halloween actress is not the only one who feels that the film altered her career; Chad also recalls it as the pinnacle of his own career.

Read More: Jamie Lee Curtis reveals why she is preparing to retire from Hollywood

“You know, 22 years ago, making a movie,” the Gilmore Girls alum started sharing, “I was new to town, and I got the opportunity to come and work with Jamie Lee and Lindsay and just go make a movie that hit on so many levels, and so many people could identify with the story.”

The stars of the movie all reflect on that time fondly. Lindsay, who portrayed Anna Coleman in the film, recalls the excitement of being on set, stating she felt “really excited.”

“We were just having such a great time, all the time,” the Mean Girls actress said. “I only have really happy memories of being on set.”