Jamie Lee Curtis stunned fans with news that he is about to take the role of Jessica Fletcher in the new movie Murder, She Wrote. The movie is set to release on December 22, 2027. Universal Pictures confirmed that it could transform how audiences experience the classic whodunit.

Jamie Lee Curtis, one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, will step into Jessica Fletcher‘s shoes for this adaptation. The role, originally made famous by Angela Lansbury across 12 seasons and 264 episodes, demands both intelligence and charm. Curtis brings her award-winning talent and proven ability to lead ensemble casts. Her recent Oscar victory demonstrates her career renaissance. The actress replaces the legendary Lansbury legacy with fresh energy and contemporary appeal.

The decision to cast Jamie Lee Curtis signals Universal’s commitment to honouring the original while creating something new. Her ability to blend humour, warmth, and mystery-solving intellect makes her perfect for Jessica Fletcher. Curtis has shown a remarkable range across decades of filmmaking.

The director behind the wildly successful Pitch Perfect franchise, Jason Moore, will helm this film. Moore’s experience crafting comedic ensemble pieces positions him perfectly for a mystery-comedy adaptation. He brings energetic direction and strong comedic timing to the material. His work on Sisters showed his ability to balance heart with humour. Moore understands how to make audiences laugh while keeping them engaged in complex narratives.

Screenplay writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who penned the Dumb Money script, bring sharp wit and contemporary sensibility. This creative team combines established talent with fresh perspectives on the Murder, She Wrote universe.

The film positioned itself as a follow-up to the original series rather than a strict remake. This approach respects longtime fans while attracting new audiences. Jessica Fletcher remains a mystery writer and amateur detective, using her intellect to solve crimes.

The December 22 release capitalises on holiday moviegoing patterns. Universal expects strong box office performance during the crowded holiday season against competitors like Avengers: Secret Wars and The Batman: Part II.

The project entered pre-production as of late March 2026, with key talent and film crews currently being hired. Budget discussions and project preparation occupy the studio’s focus.

The 20-month timeline to release provides Universal reasonable time for production, post-production, and marketing. Industry experts expect trailers and promotional materials beginning in fall 2027.

Early fan reactions on social media show excitement mixed with curiosity about how the filmmakers reimagine this beloved property.

Universal Pictures brings significant resources to adapt the classic series successfully. The studio’s track record with mystery and comedy adaptations provides confidence. Audiences worldwide have waited for fresh Jessica Fletcher content beyond the original run.

The combination of Jamie Lee Curtis‘ star power and the original series’ devoted fanbase creates tremendous potential. Murder, She Wrote remains culturally relevant across multiple generations. The original show’s 12-season run produced unforgettable mystery stories that still air in syndication. A theatrical film could revitalize interest significantly. Jessica Fletcher represents intelligent, independent female protagonists audiences cherish. Holiday 2027 timing puts this film at peak visibility and moviegoing volume.