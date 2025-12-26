Jamie Lever announces break from social media

Comedian Jamie Lever has announced a brief break from social media following backlash over a video in which she mimicked Bigg Boss 19 finalist and influencer Tanya Mittal.

In the video clip, the actress mimics Tanya’s expressions while she was seen crying, drawing criticism from several internet users bashing the comedian for body shaming.

On Thursday, December 25, the stand-up comedian took to her Instagram handle to explain her decision.

Reflecting on her career and the recent feedback, she said that people who really know her are aware of her passion for her work and the honesty with which she does it, and she is grateful to God for the ability to make others happy and remains thankful for all the love she has received throughout her journey.

She added further, “I’ve learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I’ve lost a small part of myself – this comes from reflection, not anger”.

Moreover, she remarked that while her love for entertaining remained strong, she needed time to pause and recharge. She said, “I love what I do and will always entertain. For now, I’m taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support always”.

For the unfamiliar, the controversial reel displayed Jamie recreating Tanya’s expressions during emotional moments on Big Boss Season 19, while also referring to her as the season’s “number one entertainer”.

The video, however, prompted mixed responses with several users saying the mimicry felt excessive.